Cops say they caught NJ brothers dumping body of man they just killed

Two New Jersey brothers were charged Thursday in the fatal stabbing of a Somerset County man whose body they were trying to dump in the woods in Pennsylvania before police said they caught the killers in action.

The victim was found stabbed to death with wounds to his head and neck in a wooded area off East Pumping Station Road in Richland.

The discovery was made after a Pennsylvania state trooper noticed two cars parked along the road just after midnight Thursday, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

A Subaru with New Jersey and a rental Audi with Florida plates had their hazard lights flashing, according to the complaint.

As the trooper walked towards the Audi, he called out to a person lying on the ground.

The person, later identified as Joshua Gamble,17, had blood on the top part of his shoes and was wearing a plastic-coated work glove on his left hand, according to the complaint. A similar right-handed glove was found where he had been lying on ground.

As police took Joshua Gamble into custody, troopers heard what sounded like a man running through the woods, according to the complaint. He ran towards the Subaru and stopped when ordered by troopers, officials said.

He had blood on his shoes and shirtsleeve, officials said. Two work gloves were found in his pants pockets, according to the complaint. He was identified as Anthony Gamble, 19.

A "substantial amount of blood" was found inside the Audi along with a large knife, cellphone and sanitizing wipes on the roof.

Inside the Subaru, police found a receipt showing the brothers had purchased the gloves and wipes at a 7-Eleven in nearby Richlandtown about 20 minutes earlier, according to the complaint.

The victim was identified as Kevin Rosero, 27, of the Somerset section of Franklin. Weintraub did not disclose the relationship between Rosero and the Gamble brothers. He said that neither the brothers who live at the same address in Somerset nor Rosero have an apparent connection to Richland, which is more than an hour's drive from Somerset.

Both brothers are charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, possession of an instrument of crime and tampering with evidence. The younger Gamble is being charged as an adult. Both are being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail.

