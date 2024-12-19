Cops: Perv manager at NJ mall hid a camera to spy on workers

MOORESTOWN — A wise minor decided to act on her curiosity, and it has resulted in disturbing charges for her former manager, who was allegedly spying on employees with a device that wasn't greatly hidden.

Two juveniles showed up to Moorestown Police Department on Nov. 26 to report suspicious activity at their place of employment, Time After Time, a watch shop located inside the Moorestown Mall.

The workers had seen a power bank device in the bathroom on multiple occasions, but on Nov. 26, one of the juveniles noticed a blue flashing light coming from the device.

She decided to investigate and removed the silicone cover from the power bank. Inside was a camera, according to police.

The juvenile took a video that showed her examining the device and she sent the video to two co-workers, police said.

When the girl exited the bathroom, she noticed her manager, Robert McGuire, acting nervous, going in and out of the shop's bathroom.

After leaving the bathroom a second time, McGuire gathered trash inside the store and exited the mall, according to police. Employees at the store say McGuire typically takes 5 to 10 minutes to take the trash out, but on this evening, he took McGuire approximately 20 minutes, "long enough to drop the device in his vehicle."

On Dec. 17, authorities conducted a search of McGuire's residence in Willingboro. The power bank was located, and an SD card was found in McGuire's bedroom, police said.

On the card were videos of the two juveniles who had shown up at police headquarters to make a complaint in November, according to police. The videos showed the employees using the restroom.

McGuire has been charged with possession of child sexual assault material, invasion of privacy, and photographing a child engaged in a prohibited sexual act.

According to Time After Time, McGuire was fired on Dec. 2. The store is now operating under the supervision of a manger who has been with the company for 25 years.

