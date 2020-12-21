CopLine is an organization that has been providing support to members of law enforcement for the past several years. The founders recognized the need to make sure there was a helping hand and understanding and relatable voice on the other end of the phone when a cop reaches out for help. We have heard of the horrific statistic of the increase in police suicides.

Cops have what I consider the most challenging job in our nation. It's more than just about the risk, with 10s of thousands of officers assaulted and hurt every year. It's about the fact that law enforcement officers have to make decisions in seconds that may lead them to have to take another person's life. That's a heavy burden to carry and it's the only job in America bearing it. Thankfully, there are people ready, willing and able to help.

CopLine has earned the trust of the Law Enforcement community by providing peer listening through a hotline by maintaining complete confidentiality as well as anonymity if the caller chooses. We train competent, confident, committed, and compassionate retired officers to engage with callers on the daily stressors officers and their family members experience. - copline.org

Stephanie Samuels from CopLine in NJ joined me on my New Jersey 101.5 morning show to discuss what the group is doing and their next event where you can be helpful.

It's called Run for the Call and it's an annual midnight run on New Year's Eve.

We have chosen New Year’s Eve to remind us that police officers all over the country are working and not with their families. We honor them and all those that have worn the badge with respect and dignity by starting the New Year healthy, sober and safe. We remember that no matter how bad things are, there can be a new beginning. - copline.org/copline-events/run-for-the-call

This year, as you celebrate Christmas and the coming of a new year, please keep in mind that there are officers working late shifts on the holidays in order to protect and serve our communities.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.