Celebrate the New Year by running to help Cops

Have you decided how to celebrate New Year's Eve? How about a boardwalk run to support Cops ?

At midnight on January 1, 2019, runners will race on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach to raise money for Copline . That's a support group for law enforcement founded by Stephanie Samuels who will join me on-air Friday morning.

The event takes place on the holiday in order to honor and show respect for law enforcement officers who spend many holidays away from family protecting and serving our communities.

Joining Stephanie will be Lisa Preslar from C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) NJ chapter and Sgt. Tom D'Elia from the Lakewood, PD.

