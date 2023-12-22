Spending a sober New Year’s Eve to support NJ police

Since 2017, I've brought you the story of an important organization, CopLine.

Our friend, Stephanie Samuels is the CEO and she joined me this Friday before Christmas to talk about the annual run.

Every New Year's Eve, runners gather on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach at Arnold Ave and Ocean Ave. The mission is to raise funds for the organization which supports law enforcement officers in their time of need.

From the organization's website:

Our vision is to remove the stigma associated with an officer’s decision to keep his/her emotions inside for fear of retribution and/or retaliatory action if his/her personal information, feelings and state of mind is revealed to his/her agency. COPLINE® volunteers conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the highest level of honor and integrity.

For me and my wife Jodi, it's an important event that has become a part of our New Year's activities.

Being sober on a night when so many are headed to parties, clubs, and bars is our nod to all the first responders on call so that our friends and neighbors can celebrate.

