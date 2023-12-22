Make your reservations now — 6 NJ restaurants to celebrate NYE

Are we really at the end of the year already? Once the Christmas gifts are opened and put away and all is calm from the craziness of Christmas day, it’s time to make it even crazier by ringing in the new year.

New York New Years AP loading...

We’re only a few days away from 2024 and if you haven’t started thinking about your plans yet, you might want to do that now.

If you’re looking to get off the couch and party at midnight, there are great places in New Jersey to visit, but you’ll need a reservation.

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

Not into the club scene? Why not a restaurant? Have a great evening with friends over dinner, drinks, live music and entertainment, and the countdown to midnight.

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

These restaurants are still taking reservations so make that phone call today!

Check out these 6 New Jersey restaurants to celebrate the New Year:

Red Horse by David Burke at the Bernards Inn in Bernardsville

Blu on the Hudson in Weehawken

The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor

Ventanas in Fort Lee

21A on Broadway in Long Branch

618 in Freehold

