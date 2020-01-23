Cops ID teens killed in fiery Route 22 wreck — thrown from car, trapped in fire

MOUNTAINSIDE — Police have identified the Plainfield teenagers who were killed after their car struck a tree and burst into flames on Route 22 on Jan. 12.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old LTD A. Frederick, 18, who was trapped in the vehicle as it burned, police Chief Joseph Giannuzzi said. The 16-year-old passenger, Miram Karanoub, was thrown from the vehicle on impact.

Giannuzzi said it took more than a week to make positive identification of Frederick. The chief told the Bridgewater Courier-News that dental records were used.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway near the Department of Transportation yard located between both spurs of the road near Parkway, Mountain Avenue and Echo Lake Park.

Police have not released other information about the crash, including the type of vehicle.

The nature of Karanoub and Frederick's relationship was not revealed.

A verified GoFundMe page was created by Karanoub's sister to help raise money for her funeral.

