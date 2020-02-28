Cops: Homeless man broke in, tied someone up, set home on fire

COLLINGSWOOD — A homeless man was charged in connection with home invasion and robbery on Sunday as well as two burglaries the day before, according to acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer.

Mayer said Bernard Miller, 36, broke into a home on Crestmont Terrace, attacked one person inside and tied another person up before setting the house on fire. According to Mayer, those inside the home said that a man had broken in and demanded money while carrying out the home invasion before setting the fire.

Miller was arrested at a homeless shelter in Camden after surveillance video from the shelter showed him wearing clothing that matched what was worn by the man who burglarized two homes on Champion Avenue in Collingswood during the day on Saturday, Mayer said.

Miller was charged in all three incidents with:

One count of attempted murder

Two counts of first-degree robbery

Two counts of first-degree aggravated arson

One count of second-degree burglary

One count of second-degree aggravated assault

Two counts of criminal restraint

One count of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

One count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

One count of third-degree burglary

He is being held at the Camden County Corrections Facility pending a detention hearing.

