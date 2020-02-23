NJ police searching for man behind violent home invasion and fire

COLLINGSWOOD – Police are searching for a man they say broke into a borough home, attacked one person inside and tied another person up before setting the house on fire, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer.

Firefighters responded to a home on the 200 block of Crestmont Terrace just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. After putting the fire out, firefighters found one person inside suffering from injuries not caused by the fire, Mayer said.

The nature or extent of those injuries was not given by police Sunday evening.

According to Mayer, those inside the home said that a man had broken in and demanded money while carrying out the home invasion before setting the fire.

Mayer said the man was described to police as thin and darker-skinned, with a short beard and dark hair wearing a yellow winter hat and a yellow and black zip-up sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Mike Batista at 856-676-8175 or Collingswood Police Sgt. William Lyons at 609-868-0266.

Tips also can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

More from New Jersey 101.5: