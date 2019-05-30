A repeat stalking offender is back in jail, facing new charges for pretending to be a 29-year-old victim online, police said.

Daniel G. Pfeiffer, of Old Tappan, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with stalking, invasion of privacy, impersonation, cyber-harassment, and contempt of a stalking restraining order.

Pfeiffer, who turns 30 next month, previously spent a year in Bergen County Jail after being convicted of several of the same charges, the Daily Voice reported. It he was released back in October.

Last month, members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit received information concerning at least one, but as many as three, fake social media accounts on dating websites and apps in the likeness of a 29-year-old victim, police said.

Pfeiffer pretended to be the victim online, sent nude and/or sexually explicit images depicting the victim to a stranger via text message, and even arranged a sexual encounter while posing as the victim, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

It's all similar to what Pfeiffer has been accused of before, with three arrests in less than three years.

In November 2017, Pfeiffer was arrested after posting "lewd, indecent, or obscene material" about a woman on the internet without her consent, according to a criminal complaint filed in Superior Court of Bergen County.

The year before, Pfeiffer was charged with stalking and invasion of privacy. After pleading guilty to stalking as a repeat offender and with the same victim, Pfeiffer was sentenced to five years of probation in September 2016.

Following a 2015 incident, Pfeiffer was charged with third-degree stalking and third-degree disclosure of someone's intimate parts, according Bergen County Jail records.

