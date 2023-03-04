Cops have guns drawn and these NJ morons do this …

Certainly one of the more intense moments I've ever witnessed. Fortunately, nobody was hurt, but it's not something you see every day.

For the scene that briefly played out, it's mind-boggling to know that there are still people out there who are completely unaware when something serious is going on. But before we dive into what these two morons did, let's first set the scene.

It was a weekday morning around 8:15 . I had just dropped my kids off at school and needed to head to my co-worker's house briefly to go over some work-related tasks.

They were only about a 15-minute ride so it wasn't too far out of the way for me. So I get there and we begin to do what we need to do.

But then we start to hear police sirens outside. As the sirens got louder, we started to hear what sounded like someone talking on a loudspeaker.

Curious, we decided to walk outside to see what was going on. Another neighbor was there in their car just glued to what was happening further up the street.

There was a heavy police presence with more cops on the way. But it's what we saw that really hit us off-guard. And I have to tell you, it's something most of us only see on TV programs such as "Cops."

We saw a bunch of police officers with their guns drawn at this car and one shouting "get out of the car!" We were around two to three blocks up from the action but a safe distance from what was happening, and could get back inside quickly if need be.

That alone was quite a scene to see. What could be happening where the police felt the need to have to do that?

Was there an armed criminal inside that car? Seeing police in the neighborhood with guns drawn like that isn't necessarily an easy thing to witness.

Well, it turned out that the car they cornered had been driving on the highway with part of their car dragging on the road. They were driving erratically and refusing to pull over when the police lights came on.

That's what prompted the heavy police presence, which essentially chased them into the neighborhood where they were finally able to corner the person. From what we were told, the driver was under the influence.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt during this brief incident, and the police did an incredible job of keeping the public safe. Who knows how bad it could've gotten if this driver hit someone, or worse?

My co-worker requested that I not mention their neighborhood in this story, which I will respect. But what I can tell you is that this incident took place around the Middletown area in Monmouth County.

So that's the incident of what had occurred, but what about those Jersey morons? Whelp, it's something I'll also remember when it comes to the lack of commonsense some in this state have.

Let's rewind a little bit back to where the police had their guns drawn at this car. Around the moments when police had to play it that way since nobody knew what the situation would be yet with that driver.

With such activity playing out, you would think the average person would know to keep their distance. But yet, the two morons didn't seem to think anything of this.

As we were watching the action unfold from a safe distance a couple of blocks away, we see what looked to be two people and a dog. We weren't sure at first if these people were somehow involved in this.

It turns out, they weren't. They were just out walking their small dog and walked right through all the action.

Yes, with at least six police cars all with flashing lights, multiple cops with guns drawn at this car, and one of the officers shouting "get out of the car!" These two morons walked right by the action because why not.

Look, I think it's great you and your dog are getting out for some exercise. Not knocking that one bit.

But just a little word of advice. If you see a heavy police presence with guns drawn, it might be just a little more logical to turn around and take a different street. At least for that one day.

Who knows what could've happened? What if that driver was armed themselves and tried to make a run for it? What if you if things escalated and you had to quickly duck away? Where would you go if you were in the middle of it?

What if shots had to be fired as a result? The both of you walking your dog could've been in some serious trouble.

We were just baffled as to how some people could be so oblivious to their surroundings, never mind the serious nature of this one. And they seemed completely unphased by it.

Just another stroll down the street, nothing to see here. We didn't say anything to them when they got closer to us before turning down a side street. They just continued on their way with their dog enjoying the beautiful weather that day.

Look, I get we all don't like routines interrupted. But when police are handling a situation such as this, and it's obvious as hell it's serious, it might be smarter to simply keep away.

Again, at the end of the day, nobody was hurt and this dangerous driver was taken off our roads thanks to the brave men and women who face danger to keep us safe every day.

So please, don't be a moron. If you see heavy police activity with guns actively drawn, don't walk through it and put yourself in potential danger. Please stay a safe distance away and be ready to take shelter immediately should the situation should call for it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.

