Cops find loaded gun in NJ college dorm after woman reports being choked

TEANECK — A Farleigh Dickinson student faces assault and terroristic threat charges after police found a loaded weapon in his dorm during an investigation into the assault of a woman.

Teaneck police said a woman on Monday reported two incidents with Kawan Joseph, 21, of Brooklyn, that happened Dec. 6 and on Jan. 3 in her dorm on River Road.

During the December encounter, she said Joseph grabbed her arm, pinned her down and then choked her, the woman told police. When she tried to escape, Jospeh stopped her from leaving for a period of time.

She told police that in January the two got into an argument during which Joseph grabbed her arms, shook her and pinned her against a wall. As she tried to leave, the woman became frightened when she spotted Joseph load bullets into a handgun and put it in his waistband, police said. She was able to leave.

A search turns up a gun

After the woman went to the police, a domestic violence search warrant was granted by a judge for Joseph's dorm room. He was not present but police found a Springfield Armory XD 40 caliber handgun along with 11 rounds in a magazine. Joseph turned himself into police Wednesday.

Joseph is charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment for the December incident and terroristic threats and simple assault for the January incident. He was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm in an educational institute and possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine.

He was being held at the Bergen County Jail.

According to his Linkedin page, Joseph is a senior travel and tourism major.

FDU on Wednesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment.

