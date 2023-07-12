A man who had been running from the law for a month and a half is now in custody in New York, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Aaron Sierra, of Bergenfield, is charged with the attempted murder of a woman inside her home, and other offenses.

On May 21, Bergenfield responded to a report of shots fired at a private residence. First responders found a 20-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to authorities.

An investigation determined that Sierra, 22, had shot the victim and fled the scene. He was charged the next day and was considered a fugitive from justice.

On July 10, according to officials, Sierra was located in New York City by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. He was taken into custody after a brief standoff, police said.

According to the prosecutor's office, Sierra was sent to the hospital once he was taken into custody, and he remains hospitalized. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the prosecutor's office to learn why Sierra needed to be hospitalized.

Once Sierra is released from the hospital, he'll be in the custody of New York City officials pending extradition to Bergen County, the prosecutor's office said.

In addition to attempted murder, Sierra has been charged with possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a handgun, receiving stolen property, and obstruction of justice by flight.

