WANTED: ‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect from Bergenfield, NJ
🔴 Aaron Sierra is charged in a Sunday night shooting in Bergenfield
🔴 He is considered a fugitive from justice
BERGENFIELD — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a man charged with first-degree attempted murder in the shooting of a woman inside her home.
Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musela said Aaron Sierra, 23, of Bergenfield, shot a woman multiple times inside a home Sunday evening around 6:50 p.m. and fled. The woman remains hospitalized in stable condition as of Friday morning.
Last known location
Sierra is considered a fugitive from justice and was seen in upstate New York.
He is considered armed and dangerous. He is also charged with second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, third-degree receiving stolen property and fourth-degree obstruction of justice by flight.
Musella did not disclose the relationship between Sierra and the shooting victim or her identity.
Anyone with information about Sierra should call the Prosecutor's Office tipline at
201-226-5532.
