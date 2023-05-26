WANTED: ‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect from Bergenfield, NJ

🔴 Aaron Sierra is charged in a Sunday night shooting in Bergenfield

🔴 He is considered a fugitive from justice

BERGENFIELD — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a man charged with first-degree attempted murder in the shooting of a woman inside her home.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musela said Aaron Sierra, 23, of Bergenfield, shot a woman multiple times inside a home Sunday evening around 6:50 p.m. and fled. The woman remains hospitalized in stable condition as of Friday morning.

Aaron Sierra Aaron Sierra (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Last known location

Sierra is considered a fugitive from justice and was seen in upstate New York.

He is considered armed and dangerous. He is also charged with second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, third-degree receiving stolen property and fourth-degree obstruction of justice by flight.

Musella did not disclose the relationship between Sierra and the shooting victim or her identity.

Anyone with information about Sierra should call the Prosecutor's Office tipline at

201-226-5532.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Places in New Jersey where you can now carry a legal gun New Jersey passed its own law in December, trying to ban legal guns from “sensitive places.”

A federal judge has found many of those spots to be legally protected on the grounds of armed self-defense, noting in her opinion, “Crowded locations are not sensitive places."

Here's the latest on what is legally allowed.

A look back at the NJ Garden State Parkway token A nostalgic token of NJ history dating back to the 1980's.