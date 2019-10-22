BRICK — Police on Tuesday afternoon said they were responding to Brick Memorial High School for a report of shots fired, although they later confirmed that the shooting was not inside the school.

Police said about 2:40 p.m. that a person was shot outside the school and then ran into the school for help.

The victim, who police did not immediately identify, suffered a grazing wound and was taken the hospital. The victim's parents also were at the hospital, police said.

Police did not release other details.

Police said about 2 p.m. that they "currently have everything under control."

Police told the public on its social media to "keep the surrounding area clear."

A student at the school reported that the building was placed on lock down but the security measure was then downgraded to a shelter in place. The district also implemented security measures at the middle school.

The last class at Brick Memorial ends at 1:30 p.m. but after-school classes and activities continued.

New Jersey 101.5 will continue to update this story with information confirmed by official sources as it becomes available.

