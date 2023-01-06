Cops: 3 Morris County women stole $71,000 from NJ health system

Three women have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged scheme that stole tens of thousands of dollars from a New Jersey health care network.

Payroll funds totaling $71,157 were fraudulently acquired from Morris Plains-based Atlantic Health System, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

An investigation that started in November 2021 found that 39-year-old Chester resident Jessica Addison, now a former employee of Atlantic Health, created false employee profiles for 21-year-old Kaleigh Kalb, of Chester, and Isabella Valentine, 21, of Mendham, the prosecutor's office said.

Addison submitted fabricated timecards for Kalb and Valentine, who had never worked for the company, and the trio shared weekly payroll distributions, the prosecutor's office said.

Each defendant has been charged with theft and conspiracy to commit theft. They were released pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to call the Financial Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.