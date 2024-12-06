Copline to host annual midnight run on NYE in Point Pleasant, NJ

Police officers have a difficult and challenging role in our society. They are the true foundation of our communities. We can't live up to the motto of our state, liberty, and prosperity, without safe streets. And we can't have safe streets without the brave men and women who put on the uniform every day to make sacrifices on behalf of complete strangers.

Police officers, like everyone in a stressful role, sometimes need a break and a place to vent with someone who "gets it". Sadly, we have too many people in the Trenton government who don't appreciate the role of our officers. Too many still don't appreciate the job they do every day and have falsely compared police work to other dangerous jobs.

What's missing from the commentary from ignorant politicians is the fact that police officers have the only job in the civilian world that may require an officer to decide whether to take someone's life. That's an enormous and heavy responsibility.

The good news is there is an organization set up to help our hero officers get the mental health help they might need.

For several years my wife Jodi and I have had a tradition on New Year's Eve to honor New Jersey's finest by joining the group Copline for a sober New Year's celebration consisting of a 5k run on the Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk.

Joining me on the air to give us the details about the run, the organization, and how you can help is the founder and director, Stephanie Samuels.

The midnight 5K Walk/Run Fundraiser takes place on December 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. at Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk between Arnold Ave and Ocean Ave.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

