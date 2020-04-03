Cop steps up to get homeless family shelter

Our #BlueFriday honoree this week is Garfield Police Officer Jonathan Librizzi.

Officer Librizzi responded to a call regarding a woman and her adult son who needed help. According to abc7ny.com, they were living in their car with a service dog and the car broke down. It was February and cold in New Jersey and they were turned away from shelters because most can’t accommodate animals. So the officer did what so many NJ cops do every day: He stepped up and went beyond the call of duty.

Concerned about the family spending the night out in the cold as they had no resources to get the car fixed, Officer Librizzi drove them to a motel and gave them cash to afford the weekend. He also had the car towed to the motel and the towing company not only brought the car, they fixed it at no charge.

Heroes all around stepping up to help those in need. Thank you Officer Librizzi. Good on you for exemplifying the real heroics of NJ cops.

