Here's a question for you. Is your boss the kind of person to invite you to join them to things such as concerts or events? If you said yes, then this may affect you.

And if you said no? Well, this could affect you as well. And no, it's not the event I'm referring to, but rather, the manor of which you're asked to join.

This recently happened to me. I received an email from my boss inviting me to take advantage of special, steeply discounted tickets to go see Ed Sheeran at MetLife Stadium in 2026.

What's more? He said he would be going and asked if I would also be interested. From how the email looked, it seemed we had a special section at the show.

Everything on that email looked awesome. But in order to confirm, I had to click on a link to enter the special code he provided. That was to ensure I could join him, along with any other coworkers that were planning to go to the concert.

All seems really cool, except there was one problem. My boss never really invited me to go in the first place. And I didn't him to tell me that either.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Don't get fooled

The big flag for me right off the bat was that the email included my bosses professional and real name. That's something I'm not used to seeing so I right away it put me on alert.

I also noticed it was a forwarded email. Now yes, that email looked legit on the surface, but a closer look reveals the danger. Think "0" instead of "O." The classic number to letter swap out.

These scammers are getting crafty, and these emails really do appear legit on the surface. Just a heads up incase your boss invites you to see a concert via email to perhaps check with them first and not click anything.

