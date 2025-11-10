Veterans and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces are getting a big “thank you for your service” from Olive Garden for Veterans Day.

The popular Italian food chain is offering a free meal from a special menu to honor those who have served our country.

When is Veterans Day this year?

Veterans Day is Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Available for dine-in only, Olive Garden’s celebratory menu includes some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes.

They make it super easy: all you have to do is show valid proof of current or past military service.

You can also bring a citation or commendation that includes your name or a photograph of yourself in uniform, according to Military Wallet.

What can veterans and military members get for free from Olive Garden?

Our heroes can choose one of the following tasty entrees on Tuesday:

⚫ Never-ending soup, salad, and breadsticks

⚫ Cheese ravioli

⚫ Spaghetti and meatballs

⚫ Fettuccine Alfredo

⚫ Chicken parmigiana

While most Olive Garden establishments are open between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., I recommend checking your local restaurant ahead of time to be sure.

You can find the closest Olive Garden to you on their website. Get ready to eat up.

Free meals for Veterans Day

One important thing to note is that the free Veterans Day meals do not include beverages or gratuity, so make sure you bring some money to tip your server or order a drink.

Chipotle and Wendy’s are also offering Veterans Day discounts, according to Military.com.

To all the current members of our military and to all our veterans: Thank you for your service.

