Comic who had beer thrown at her returns to New Jersey Dec. 16

Ariel Elias, who had a beer thrown at her while performing in Point Pleasant and ended up on the Jimmy Kimmel show will be performing this Friday night at Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt Regency.

I'll be performing with her as well as Christina Jackson. The show will be hosted by the hilarious Dean Blizzard who when he's not making people laugh in clubs works with his mom Dena Blizzard on her "One Funny Mother" and "Don't Call Me Mom" shows.

Ariel called into my show after the beer-throwing incident and I also wrote about her Kimmel appearance. I spoke with her through email about this Friday night.

How do you feel about returning to New Jersey after getting a beer thrown at you?

"I've been back to Jersey a few times since then. So far so good."

Has it affected you when you take the stage? Do you move around more? ;)

"I'm more confident on stage. Like ok, I've faced something terrifying and I know I can handle it. I can trust my skills."

Looking back, How do you feel about the incident?

"Like it was a scary night that ultimately worked out, and I look forward to being known for more than that."

Will you be talking about it in your act?

"You'll have to buy tickets to the show to find out." (wow, the salesmanship :)

How do you feel about all the support you've gotten since then? Who are some of the people that stand out?

"It's a reminder that we all have more in common than we think. We can disagree with one another and still support each other as human beings."

What was it like going on Kimmel?

"It was very cool. Doing Late Night had been on my goal list for a long time. It felt good to introduce myself as a comedian with solid, strong jokes."

Where would you like to go from here?

"Everywhere."

For tickets to see Ariel Elias Friday Dec 16 at Catch A Rising Star click here.

