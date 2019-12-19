Comic Chris Gethard settles Taylor Ham pork roll debate

From a newly released special New Jersey born comic Chris Gethard takes on all things Jersey. This was recorded in Asbury Park and in his first three minutes he takes on pork roll, Central Jersey and stripper’s names. How Jersey is that?

But if you think he calls it pork roll, you’re mistaken. Chris is adamant that it’s Taylor Ham and if you think it’s called pork roll you’re not only wrong, you’re from South Jersey.

He has Jersey cred to back it up. He was born and raised in West Orange after all, and was a student at Rutgers. He’s been on Late Night With Conan O’Brien and released his first comedy album in 2014 on a New Jersey label, Don Giovanni Records.

But sorry Chris, it’s still pork roll.

More from New Jersey 101.5