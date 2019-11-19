Comedy fundraiser for Roxbury man whose house burned down

John McDonald lost his dad in September and then his house burned down in October. What he hasn't lost are his friends who care deeply and are trying to raise money to help him and his dog Chloe Lynn get his life back.

McDonald's aunt Deb Bishoff tells TAPintoRoxbury that McDonald was home on Oct. 12 when the fire took place and it was his dog who alerted him to the fire taking place upstairs while he was downstairs doing laundry.

Along with a Facebook fundraiser page launched for McDonald's by his aunt Deb Bischoff, Comedian Sean Morton, a longtime friend, will be hosting a comedy fundraiser on December 7, with all proceeds going to McDonald.

"I’ve known John since we were kids," Morton told me in a Facebook message. "Our mothers were friends. His mom passed away 6 years ago and he was left to care for his dad, who wound up passing away in September the day before his birthday. He is on his own completely and then the fire happened. He’s currently staying at a hotel local to his house since the house can’t be lived in until it’s repaired."

Performing with Morton will be John Kurschner and Donna Vaicels.

MacDonald's aunt Deb Bishoff told TAPintoRoxbury that Mcdonald doesn't have a lot of money since he just had to pay for his dads funeral. Bishoff also told TAPintoRoxbury that the MacDonald's home insurance will only cover rebuilding the house, nothing else.

To purchase tickets for "Jokes For John" click here.

