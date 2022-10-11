Comedy benefit for NJ father in need

On Oct. 21, there will be a Comedy Night Fundraiser along with a gift auction at the Fiorendo Sigismondi Community Center in Cliffwood Beach benefiting Anthony Yepez of Keyport.

Anthony is a 36-year-old dad to a 10-year-old daughter and along with his fiancé recently welcomed a baby girl in July.

On April 1, after having an MRI of his spine, Anthony was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma that metastasized to his bones.

Adenocarcinoma is a form of cancer that forms in the glandular tissue.

Although the origin of Anthony’s cancer is unknown, doctors now believe it is a form of gastric cancer.

Upon his diagnosis, Anthony had an emergency lumbar laminectomy to reduce the compression on his spine and reduce the risk of paralysis due to a large tumor.

He also received radiation treatments to his spine and pelvis and chemotherapy treatments, which caused even more complications.

Most recently, Anthony has now developed pulmonary embolism, which is when a blood clot gets stuck in an artery in the lung, blocking blood flow to part of the lung.

Most often these blood clots start in the legs and travel up through the right side of the heart and into the lungs. This is known as deep vein thrombosis.

Anthony is on medication to hopefully reduce the size of some of these clots as they are not all operable.

Medical bills are rising due to frequent stays at the hospital, multiple procedures, treatments, and constant doctor appointments.

The frequent hospital stays and other complications have also put work on hold more times than not adding the stress of simply trying to support his family.

This is supposed to be such an exciting time in Anthony and his fiancé’s life with plans of a wedding, soaking up the joy of a new baby girl, and the start of 5th grade for his older daughter.

No one should have to face cancer alone or the financial burdens it brings.

Fundraiser for Anthony Yepez via GoFundMe Fundraiser for Anthony Yepez via GoFundMe loading...

All proceeds from this event will be benefiting Anthony and his family.

The comedy show sold out quickly. Please consider donating goods and/or services to be raffled off the night of the event.

Monetary donations can be made via Venmo @teamyepez or by cash.

They will gladly pick up donations at your convenience.

Please contact Abby Liguori at 732-687-3890 to make arrangements.

Donated items can also be dropped off at Panther Press, located at 37 Lower Main St. Aberdeen, NJ, 07747.

Every donation, whether large or small will make a huge difference. Here is the GoFundMe page for Anthony.

