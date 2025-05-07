⚫ A beloved bear at the Cape May County Zoo has died

⚫ Poor health and old age led to him being euthanized

⚫ The bear brought joy to zoo staffers for two decades

CAPE MAY — The Cape May County Park and Zoo is sad to announce the passing of Cody, an American Black Bear who has lived at the zoo since 2005.

According to zoo officials, Cody was humanely euthanized by the zoo’s veterinary staff following a decline in his health due to his advanced age.

Cody was 20 years old, lived a long and full life at the zoo, and he will be missed, officials said.

The staff took to social media to talk about what made Cody so lovable. They said he had a laid-back personality and a handsome appearance.

Cody loved peanut butter snacks, swimming in his pool, and napping in the shade at the corner of the yard.

“No matter what kind of day a keeper had, he (Cody) always put a smile on their face. He was enthusiastic when training and always cooperated to shift, even when he was intent on following his keepers wherever they went,” zoo officials wrote in a social media statement.

Zoo keepers said they will fondly remember their high-fives with Cody and will keep those memories in their hearts.

R.I.P. Cody.

