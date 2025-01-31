NJ police rescue frozen dog with broken bones tied to a guardrail

🐶 Police found a shivering dog tied to a guardrail on Route 280

ROSELAND — A shivering 7-month-old cockapoo found tied to a guardrail on Route 280 in Roseland is recovering, according to police.

On Jan. 10, the Roseland Police Department received a 911 call about a dog chained to the median.

After the pup was taken to police headquarters, two officers noticed the dog's mouth was tied shut due to string around the dog’s snout. After removing the string, officers went to work to remove ice that had clung to the animal's fur, police said.

The dog, now named Golden, was also limping due to a back leg injury, according to police. It was also evident the dog had not been groomed in months, police said.

An examination determined the dog had one broken leg, and the other leg was previously broken in multiple places, indicating a history of abuse, according to Big Dog Rescue Project (BDRP), which was called in to care for the animal.

Councilman Brian Schroeder reached out to BDRP, a Texas-based nonprofit, which is caring for the dog now.

Thanks to the efforts of the Borough Health Department, West Orange Animal Control, and Animal Emergency & Referral Associates, Golden received immediate emergency care and surgery to repair a broken femur bone.

“I want to thank all of the departments and individuals that were involved in rescuing and caring for this dog,” said Roseland Mayor James R. Spango.

“From the Roseland Police Department, to our Roseland/East Hanover Health Department, West Orange Animal Control, and our administrative staff, I’m very proud of everyone for their work to rescue, treat, care, and advocate for this dog,” Spango continued.

Spango thanked BDRP for taking the lead to raise funds to pay for the care and surgeries required, and to help Golden find a wonderful home.

According to BDRP, Golden is recovering with a foster family, and the police officer who came to this little guy’s rescue is interested in giving him a forever home.

If anyone would like to donate to cover the cost of the care and surgeries that the dog required, donations can be sent through Venmo to @bigdogrescueproject, through their website at www.bigdogrescueproject.org/donate or by PayPal to email bdrpinfo@gmail.com.

