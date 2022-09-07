‘Cobra Kai’ star coming to NJ bookstore for signing this fall

Strike first. Strike hard. No mercy.

That’s the “Cobra Kai” moto.

The Netflix show took off since its debut on the streaming service in August of 2020.

In fact, the first two seasons, which didn’t even premiere on Netflix, became the most-watched series on the platform.

NETFLIX IS A JOKE PRESENTS: Cobra Kai: Live and Badass Getty Images for Netflix loading...

Are you not familiar with Cobra Kai? Then maybe you remember “The Karate Kid”. Wax on, wax off?

The cast of “Cobra Kai” have become fan favorites at pop-culture conventions around the country but it’s not as easy to meet them as you think especially for the reoccurring stars.

There’s always a monstrous line you have to wait in, sometimes for hours. Then there’s the fee.

There’s always a charge for an autograph and a picture that could cost you well over $100 which if you are a big fan, can be worth it.

2019 Comic-Con International - Cobra Kai: Past, Present, And Future Getty Images loading...

But if that doesn’t sound appealing to you, how about a low-key setting in a book store to meet Daniel LaRusso himself?

Ralph Macchio will be making an appearance at Bookends Bookstore in Ridgewood, NJ to meet you and to sign his book “Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me”.

Bookends is a popular bookstore here in New Jersey that has celebrities come from all over to promote and sign their books.

Recently, they’ve hosted stars like Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”, “Boondock Saints”), Jon Taffer (“Bar Rescue”), and Laura Prepon (“That 70s Show”, “Orange Is The New Black”).

Ralph Macchio will be signing his book on Wednesday, October 26 at 6 p.m.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, tickets were selling out so your best bet is to call the store for a reservation.

Other stars making an appearance at Bookends soon:

Craig Morgan (Country Music Star and TV Personality) on Monday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

Craig Morgan In Concert - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Kelly Ripa (host of Live with Kelly and Ryan) with special guest Mark Consuelos on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

This event will take place at the Count Baise Center for the Arts in Red Bank

2019 TrevorLIVE New York Gala Getty Images loading...

Idina Menzel (the voice of Elsa from Frozen) and Writer Cara Mentzel on Thursday, Sept 29 at 6 p.m.

Premiere Of Disney's "Frozen 2" - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

John Kanell (social media star) on Wednesday, Oct 5 at 6 p.m.

Phil Rosenthal (from the Netflix show “Somebody Feed Phil” and the creator of "Everybody Loves Raymond") on Tuesday, Oct 18 at 6 p.m.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.