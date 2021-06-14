Clementon Park & Splash World delays re-opening amid inspections

CLEMENTON — It was another quiet weekend at Clementon Park & Splash World, as the landmark entertainment facility remained closed while its new owners worked to get caught up on remaining inspections and paperwork.

A post to the park's Facebook page on Saturday at noon said that borough officials had granted permission a day earlier, only to be told that morning "that there would be additional requirements prior to opening."

Borough officials on Monday said that it was "original mandatory requirements" that had not yet been fulfilled.

The mercantile license, required of all businesses in the borough, had not yet been approved by the joint land use board, Clementon Administrator and Municipal Clerk Jenai Johnson said to New Jersey 101.5 late Monday.

She said that application would be considered at a special meeting scheduled for Thursday, while noting the park also had not yet achieved a completed final inspection by the Fire Marshal’s office.

Johnson said that the park's owners have been working "diligently" with borough officials to ensure that the park meets all state and local municipal regulations and that required inspections have been completed.

"We look forward to a successful and safe season for Clementon Park & Splash World and are making every effort to expedite this process," Johnson said in a written response to New Jersey 101.5.

The park, first opened 114-years ago, had been in danger of shutting for good until an investing company bought the entire property at auction in March.

State officials with the Department of Community Affairs did not immediately answer a request for comment on regulations covering the park.

Season passes had gone on-sale as of June 1, the park's Facebook page announced, ahead of the missed goal of reopening the first weekend of the month.

As of Monday, season passes were still being sold on the Clementon Park & Splash World website for $65 each, while daily and group tickets were "coming soon."

