Classic rockers that can still sing coming to NJ (Opinion)

Some classic rockers are coming under fire on social media for losing their voices.

New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi is among them. As I've written before, when you go to see Bon Jovi, are you going to hear his voice or to relive a piece of your youth? It's not like that with all classic rockers.

When an athlete can no longer play, his body tells him or her, the teams let them go until they simply can't find anyone to play for. When it comes to singers, with the money they can make today performing, regardless of whether they can sing or not, why stop?

For me, the answer would be about legacy. If I were a singer, I would not want any video of me not being able to hit the notes. Many singers lower their keys, which is only natural as you get older. Some like Bruce Springsteen have newer material as in written in the last 10 years so they sound more like the record.

Paul McCartney, on the other hand, is trying to perform Beatles songs at 80 that he made hits in his 20s. That's not easy, especially when you see him perform "I've Got A Feeling" accompanied by a young John Lennon taken from the "Get Back" documentary.

With concert tickets now going for hundreds of dollars each, it can be very expensive to take the family. How much are you willing to spend on your "bucket list" especially if you're going to be left with the bad memory of the singer's awful voice when you leave? That's hot how you want to remember them nor Im sure how they want to be remembered.

So I've asked my concert-going following to tell us which rockers coming to New Jersey this year are still worth seeing. Here's what they've come up with;

Brett S. Harrison

Yes: Doobie Brothers

Doobie Brothers, June 14 PNC Bank Art Center

Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, John McFee, Pat Simmons Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP loading...

Bob Justice:

The Black Crowes sound great, Counting Crows not so much

The Black Crowes, Saturday, July 2 at the Borgata Events Center

Chris Robinson, Rich Robinson Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

Rose Marie DeLorenzo Sinisi:

Elton John put in a great show & Billy Joel is still a favorite.

Elton John July 23, 24 at MetLife Stadium

Elton John AP loading...

Steven Keller:

Alice Cooper — The most Spry in the business. Sounds great at 74.

Alice Cooper, Saturday, Sept. 17 Tropicana Casino

Alice Cooper Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP loading...

John Kensil:

Darryl Hall from Hall & Oates: his voice sounds like 1 million bucks and he’s 74 years old

Hall and Oates, Friday, Oct 7 Hard Rock Live at Mark Etess Arena

Music Hall and Oates Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP loading...

Jesse Warren:

Gary U.S. Bonds turning 83 this year voice is as strong as ever! Another one is Dennis Deyoung still puts on a fantastic show!

Gary US Bonds

Saturday, June 4th Bar Anticipation Lake Como NJ

