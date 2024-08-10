Classic NJ Shore smell that you hate to love

Here's an interesting debate. Which smells at or near The Jersey Shore are good, and which ones are not? There's no way that we all agree on this particular topic.

In fact, there's one particular smell of that region of the state that my wife and I absolutely differ on whether it's a pleasant smell or not. And it's not just a small disagreement, we are on totally opposite sides of this debate.

Before we get into it, what smells do you like and dislike at the Jersey Shore? We asked, and here is what you said.

One that stands out

OK, I think we get the idea. There are many smells at the Jersey Shore that some of us are cool with, whereas others disagree. And like I said earlier, there's no way we'll all agree on the same thing. What you might like, I might not.

This brings us to the debate my wife and I have over one particular smell. And trust me. Anyone who has grown up in a tidal zone along the shore has surely smelled this before. In fact, it was mentioned quite a few times in those examples above.

Is there anyone out there who truly loves the smell of low tide? I'm going to say it right now - I bet most people will side with my wife on this one.

That low tide smell

It's hard to really describe what the smell is like other than, well, low tide. It's very distinct and unmistakable, as well as quite potent at times. But for me? Yeah, I don't mind it.

In fact, having grown up along the Jersey Shore, I've actually grown to like it. That smell of low tide just reminds me of home. The place where I grew up, and the place where I still reside.

Now, would I go as far as to say I love the smell? I guess to a certain extent, yes. And why not? It's part of life here at the Shore after all. If I smell that air, it doesn't bother me one bit.

What's not to like

That may be my opinion, but it sure differs in my household. My wife, also a lifelong Jersey Shore resident, has a very different opinion about that smell.

Whenever the tide is out, she can't stand it. Even if there's a nice cool breeze, we can't have the windows open if the smell is strong enough.

And to be honest? It kind of surprises me. It's almost like having a fisherman who hates the smell of fish. If you're always around it, how can it bother you?

Being the oddball

With that said, my thoughts are most people probably dislike the smell of low tide. Perhaps not to the extreme level that my wife hates it, but enough to where it definitely bothers them.

On the flip side, I doubt there are many in New Jersey who fully embrace that smell like I do. I'll admit it, I'm pretty certain I'm the oddball here, and I'm OK with it.

Feel free to comment about what smells you like and dislike when it comes to living or vacationing at the Jersey Shore, including your take on low tide.

I know there won't be as many, but I seriously can't be the only one who, for whatever reason, likes that smell (Again, I bet most will side with my wife on this debate, but we'll see).

