Classic car dealership may become a brewery in this NJ town

First Kingda Ka. Now this?

Granted, what was once the world’s tallest and fastest roller coaster is known statewide, but the stable auto dealership is pretty famous in the Somerset County area.

After all, they’ve been there in Peapack-Gladstone for over half a century. And they’re not just any dealership. They’ve been known for vintage thoroughbred motorcars. These include Jaguars, Bentleys, Rolls-Royces, etcetera.

There could be big changes coming. A brewery might be moving into the 11,488-square-foot building that has housed The Stable since 1973.

A reuse proposal is being heard on Nov. 20. The building at 219 Main St. is part of 219 Main PG’s Lackawanna Village development plan. Melillo Equities of Far Hills owns it. The company will need a variance granted if it wants to locate a brewery at the site.

In addition, they are seeking to repurpose a two-story office building into a three-story self-storage building and construct another two-story building with five apartments.

As if all that isn’t ambitious enough, the developer is even interested in turning the 150-acre Pfizer campus into possibly 200 rental units for 55+ or maybe a 100,000-square-foot extended-stay hotel.

Whatever the powers that be decided, it seems Peapack-Gladstone is going to be looking very different shortly.

