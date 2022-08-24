Clark, NJ’s dinosaur house is back to having fun

Forgive me for my childlike fascination with this modest home on Valley Road in Clark.

I mean, while anyone would take notice of a dinosaur on a front lawn, I was born and raised there in Union County. Right next door in Rahway, in fact. And even spent one year living in Clark, the last year my parents were together when I was 11.

Now the life-size dinosaur skeleton wasn’t there back then, and I’m not certain when it came along.

All I know is it’s been there for many years. The playful folks who live there have often decorated it for holidays. You’ll see a Santa hat on the skull at Christmas. Maybe bunny ears at Easter. A skeletal hand holding an American flag at Fourth of July.

I wrote about this Weird NJ-type oddity in July when I was passing by and noticed they had finally gotten serious.

They used their prehistoric lawn decoration to voice an opinion about the striking down of Roe v Wade by the United States Supreme Court.

Now they’ve gotten back to their roots. I was driving back from Linden having seen my step-father when I noticed the protest display was gone. Their new August design was celebrating a fun summer activity.

Old Dino Bones is now sporting a fishing cap and working a pole. But yikes! Is he catching his own kind?!?

Sure is! One dino on the hook and at least one other already in that net. Hey, I won’t judge.

I always wondered what the neighbors think about this quirky lawn fun. At the very least it helps with guiding the pizza delivery guy.

“We’re diagonally across the street from the T-Rex.”

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

