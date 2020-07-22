ChristmasCon still on for December

Last year’s ChristmasCon, a celebration of the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas movies proved to be such a success that another one is planned for this year, coronavirus permitting.

According to the Courier-News, last year’s event was such a hit that even more space was needed for this year’s bash, scheduled for December 11, 12, and 13 at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison. The November, 2019 event was attended by over 9,000 people, according to the organizers, so additional space was needed for this year’s event. Over thirty stars of various Hallmark and Lifetime Channel holiday movies are scheduled to appear, with Lacey Chabert as the “Official Headliner” and Jonathan Bennett the “Official Host.”

Other performers slated to be there include Jack Wagner, Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Jesse Metcalfe, Danica McKellar, and Jackee Harry. While the meet and greet aspect is the main draw, there are other events. Last year there was an ugly holiday sweater contest and gingerbread wars, along with panel discussions. There will be more vendors this year as well, and the organizers told the Courier News that “plans are in the works for holiday decorating and crafts classes, Q&A panels on two stages showcasing the Christmas movie celebrities, writers and podcasters, as well as festive competitions.”

The autograph sessions with pictures (selfies or professional for an additional fee- cash only), however, could be problematic if social distancing and/or mask rules are still in place. The organizers say if that’s the case, the event will be postponed (a second Christmascon scheduled for October in California has already been pushed to 2021).

The show’s website says that this year’s version is almost already sold out. You can get tickets here.

