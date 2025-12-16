It's the burning question so many in New Jersey wonder about this time of year. Will the Garden State see snow on Christmas, or will we miss out?

Unfortunately for us, the odds are never in our favor for it to happen. There are just so many variables that are just stacked against us (if history is any indicator, that is).

But with that said, it doesn't mean it can't happen. In fact, New Jersey just experienced its first widespread snowfall before the calendar even turned the page to winter. Fingers crossed we'll see some snow over the holidays this year (more on Chief Meteorologist's latest thinking is below).

As for whether it has ever happened before? The answer is yes. Not only has New Jersey seen at least seen some snow before on Christmas Day, we've also seen extremes in temperatures.

Same can be said for Christmas Eve. And in New Jersey, the statistics are quite interesting.

Here's a look at all the times it's ever snowed in New Jersey since records have been kept, along with when the warmest and coldest Christmas Day's have occurred. Plus a quick look at Dan Zarrow's latest thinking regarding the Christmas of 2025.

New Jersey Stats:

Probability of seeing sat least 1 inch now on Christmas: 16%

Lat time it snowed on Christmas: 2013 (between 0.1 & 0.2 inches)

Coldest Christmas Day: 1980 (-1 degree)

Warmest Christmas Day: 2015 (72 degrees)

Chance for 2025? Possible, but nothing major (Read Dan's latest blog here)

