Christmas in Princeton, NJ: Date set for Palmer Square tree lighting

It's getting to be the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (you know the song, right?) and Palmer Square in downtown Princeton has joyfully announced the date for its beloved tradition, their annual Christmas tree lighting. I can't wait.

Save the date. It will be Friday, Nov. 25 starting at 5 p.m. on the Green at Palmer Square, which is the grassy area right in front of the Nassau Inn. You won't want to miss the fun.

It's always such a festive occasion, the perfect way to kick off your holiday season. The cooler weather certainly has me in a holiday mood already.

Bring your family and friends to see live, traditional musical performances from local groups and more holiday family fun.

Stay in town after the well-loved tree lighting and grab drinks, dinner and dessert. There are so many great options. It would also be a great night to start your holiday shopping.

Santa Claus will be the one with the very important job of lighting the tree. It's a huge spruce with 32,000 lights. Wow. Wait until you see it lit, it's a spectacular sight.

I look forward to seeing it each year. It's a tradition for many families and friends. I've been going since I was a kid.

Again, it's Friday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. If you have family in town for Thanksgiving, bring them, they'll love it.

But, let me warn you, you'll want to go home and immediately put up your own Christmas tree and feel those holiday vibes.

Happy Holidays. I love this time of year.

