🔴 Police in Atlantic City are investigating the homicide of 34-year-old Christina Burdette

🔴 Detectives are asking for the public’s help to trace Burdette’s final days

🔴 It's the second time in less than a week that a woman has been found dead in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY — Homicide detectives are asking for help to find a local woman's killer.

On Saturday morning, Atlantic City police officers found the body of 34-year-old Christina Burdette.

She was discovered around 10:08 a.m. at a home on Sheridan Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On Monday, Burdette's death was ruled a homicide. However, authorities have not yet released any information about how she died.

Christina Burdette was found dead in an Atlantic City residence on Saturday. Her death has been ruled a homicide (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office)

Now, detectives are trying to piece together Burdette's movements in the days leading up to her killing. And they're asking the public for help.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666.

Second woman found dead in New Jersey in one week

This is the second time in less than a week that a woman has been found dead in New Jersey.

In Essex County last Tuesday, a worker at the Cedar Hill Country Club golf course in Livingston made the horrible discovery.

Authorities have still not identified the victim in that case or said how she died.

