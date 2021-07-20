Christie gets fundraising post – and perch to boost 2024 hopes

TRENTON – Former Gov. Chris Christie will help raise funds for Republican gubernatorial candidates around the country for next year’s elections, a role reprisal of sorts that could help his prospective run for president in 2024.

Politico reported that Christie will be co-chairman of the Republican Governors Association’s Victory 2022 Board, an effort to expand the committee’s donor network.

Christie chaired the RGA in 2014 and helped the party gain governorships – extensively traveling the country a year after his re-election, to the chagrin of his New Jersey constituents.

The Victory 2022 Board is meeting this week in Colorado, according to Politico.

Christie ran for president in 2016 but left the race after finishing 10th in Iowa and sixth in New Hampshire. He endorsed Donald Trump a little over two weeks later.

He has acknowledged that he is considering another run for president and said he would not defer to Trump, who is considering another run for a second term.

Get our free mobile app

Christie is a regular panelist on ABC’s “This Week” and has written a book due to be published in November titled, “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.”

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com.