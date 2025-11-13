Since 2009, Muslim extremists have been torturing and butchering innocent Christians in one of the world's most populated countries, Nigeria.

Photo via Muhammad Taha Ibrahim on Unsplash Photo via Muhammad Taha Ibrahim on Unsplash loading...

The Untold Suffering of Nigerian Christians

What you may not know is that recent census estimates put the NJ population of Nigerians at nearly 35,000 people living primarily in Essex and Middlesex counties. Imagine coming to America from Africa and knowing that some relatives that stayed behind are under a constant threat of jihadist terrorism.

In 2025, more than 7,000 Nigerian Christians were murdered, adding to the nearly 200,000 who have been murdered since 2009.

As a civilized nation who pays a lot of attention to the violence ridden, war-torn world, for some reason, the persecution of Christians never seems to get that high on the list of issues to address and solve.

Thankfully for our Nigerian residents and for their families in Africa, that is now changing.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images loading...

Trump Restores “Country of Particular Concern” Status for Nigeria

President Trump is acting as he recently restored the designation of "Country of Particular Concern" to Nigeria. A designation he applied during his first term as President due to the radical violence against Christian women, children and clergy.

For some reason, "Biden the complicit" undid the designation, allowing the massacres, murders, rape and torture to continue unchecked.

The president is also calling out the Nigerian government as either "willfully blind or complicit," and they need to step in and stop the slaughter or the US will come in potentially with military assistance.

Photo by Gracious Adebayo on Unsplash Photo by Gracious Adebayo on Unsplash loading...

Faith Leaders and Advocates Renew the Fight

Thanks to the hard work of men like Paul Teller, the spotlight has once again returned to the plight of Nigerian Christians.

Former VP Mike Pence's Advancing American Freedom is leading the charge with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to save these persecuted people.

Take a listen to Paul's testimony on the morning show:

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈