Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is now featured on a public service video touting the use of masks and pleading for all of us to "learn from his mistakes". If you need to know which way the wind is blowing, just keep an eye on Chris. More reliable than a weathervane, he turns in the direction of the winds just before they start to blow.

A couple of months ago, he was coaching President Trump for the debates, showing up at the White House for the swearing in of the new Justice to the Supreme Court. That's where he believes he got COVID-19. He spent a week in the hospital and he came out a changed man. Changed, not only on his view of the virus and its prevention and impact, but he's also changed the direction of his future path.

It seems as soon as he realized that Trump wasn't going to get another term, he switched gears to make sure he's beloved by the mainstream media. He's pushed away from Trump quicker than he ever could at a buffet, to make sure the people in power, the media and the Democrats, know he's not one of those "crazies" on the other side. He's seen the light and the light is the TV lights over at ABC-TV and any other network who will pay him to stay in the limelight.

In part of his video he said, "today I think about how wrong it is to let mask-wearing divide us, especially as we now know you're twice as likely to get COVID-19 if you don't wear a mask. Because if you don't do the right thing, we could all end up on the wrong side of history. Please wear a mask." What he really means is HE doesn't want to end up on the wrong side of popularity and 'please love me'.

Just like he felt the winds blowing at his back when he was governor here and decided to abandon the people of New Jersey and run for President. Leading up to his re-election to a second term, his popularity was soaring, so he aborted the mission and us and went for HIS political fortunes. His latest pitch for masks is yet another maneuver of following power and popularity.

I don't know where he got the "twice as likely to get COVID if you don't wear a mask" stat, since there is no solid scientific evidence supporting that claim. Plus, we thought the whole reason for wearing them was to protect others and not yourself. Whether or not you think masks are highly effective or should be mandated, there is on universal truth about face masks. As is the case with Christie, they can only cover one of your faces at one time.

