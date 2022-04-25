Chipotle, On the Border coming to Toms River

Two Mexican-themed restaurants, On the Border and Chipotle, are both coming soon to Toms River.

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Toms River, and this one will have a drive-thru. According to the Asbury Park Press, the town’s planning board approved construction on the site at Route 37 and Washington Street.

The restaurant was given the green light to have a drive-thru lane called a “Chipotlane” where customers can order through the Chipotle app and then pick up their food without having to leave their car. According to the report, the inside will have seating for 65 customers.

There are currently 85 Chipotle locations in New Jersey, and 2,000 worldwide. Chipotle prides itself on using responsibly sourced, fresh ingredients, with all the food being prepared in front of the customer.

The On the Border restaurant will be opening this summer at the Ocean County Mall, where a PF Chang’s just opened a couple of weeks ago.

The restaurants are part of the mall’s lifestyle section, located where the Sears used to be. Some of the other tenants in that section include a new Turning Point, Ulta Beauty, Five Below, Sweetwater’s Coffee and Tea, and Homesense.

On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina says that their Tex Mex food reflects the bold flavors of the region:

From using mesquite-wood grills to sear special marinades into our fajitas to crafting margaritas, chips, salsa, guacamole and tortillas by hand daily, we take pride in serving authentic Border-Style meals in generous portions.

A specific opening date for either restaurant has not been announced.

