P.F. Chang’s opens new location in the Ocean County Mall

The expansion of food offerings at the Ocean County Mall continued this week with the opening of P.F. Chang’s, the Asian-inspired restaurant chain.

In a press release, the company said:

"We're excited to bring P.F. Chang's to the growing Toms River community in New Jersey, providing our exceptional service and scratch-made Asian cuisine for the first time," said Art Kilmer, chief operating officer for P.F. Chang's. "Guests will be able to enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience and enjoy their favorite P.F. Chang's dishes at a beautiful new location."

It comes on the heels of the company opening a location in Rockaway; there are now nine P.F. Chang’s restaurants in New Jersey.

The restaurant is part of the mall’s “Lifestyle” section in the space formerly occupied by Sears; they have also added a Turning Point restaurant, Sweetwater’s Coffee and Tea, and there is an On the Border restaurant slated to open later this year.

The company’s statement added:

P.F. Chang's Toms River features guest favorite menu items including Chang's Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef and Chang's Lettuce Wraps as well as dishes that add a touch of "theater at the table" such as the Kung Pao Dragon Roll and BBQ Pork Spare Ribs smoked tableside. P.F. Chang's Toms River is located at 1201 Hooper Ave. Toms River, NJ 08753. Hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

The company says the new location will bring 120+ jobs to the area.

P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 locations in 22 countries.

