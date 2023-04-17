Chinese agents in NJ – NJ Top News for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

⬛ Another billowing NJ wildfire burns 1,600 acres

The Log Swamp Wildfire in Little Egg Harbor burned through more than 1,600 acres on Saturday, the latest in a hot and dry week.

⬛ Striking faculty, Rutgers University reach tentative agreement

Classes resume for 67,000 Rutgers students on Monday after a "framework agreement" with the Rutgers AAUP-AFT union was announced by Gov. Phil Murphy

⬛ 'Contactless policing' — NJ bill calls for fewer traffic stops

Do you really need to be pulled over for that busted taillight?

⬛ FBI issues alert about dangerous Chinese agents in NJ

The Bureau says these Chinese agents are illegally going after anyone in New Jersey criticizing China

⬛ Work for a big company in NJ? You have new rights during layoffs

A mass-layoff law that was originally scheduled to take effect during the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic is now officially on the books in the Garden State.

