Popular children’s store is back from the dead in NJ

👗 A historic comeback for a popular children's clothing brand

👗 The grand opening was last month at a NJ mall

👗 Look for a fresh family-friendly vibe and new collections

PARAMUS — A historical milestone was made last month when The Children’s Place celebrated the grand opening of its first Gymboree store in Bergen County, signaling a new era of growth and innovation in children’s boutique specialty retail.

Gymboree is now open at Garden State Plaza in Paramus, featuring collections of premium children’s apparel and accessories and blending it with a family-friendly shopping experience.

The Children's Place logo (Facebook) The Children's Place logo (Facebook) loading...

“The store reflects a fresh take on timeless designs and a commitment to celebrating childhood through vibrant, playful, high-quality offerings and elevated collections,” according to a statement release.

In January 2019, Gymboree filed for bankruptcy, announcing it would close all 900 of its stores.

Then, in February 2020, The Children’s Place bought the Gymboree brand for $76 million. It relaunched Gymboree.com and Gymboree brick-and-mortar shops in select Children’s Place stores.

Gymboree logo (Facebook) Gymboree logo (Facebook) loading...

It’s a brand new chapter for Gymboree, according to Brand President, Claudia Lima-Guinehut.

“We’ve taken everything families have loved about Gymboree for generations and elevated it to meet today’s families where they are. The new Gymboree space is brimming with joy, holiday magic, and styles families have come to know and love. Our hope is to bring this beloved brand back in a stronger, more dynamic way,” she said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom