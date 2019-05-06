Child dead in Lakewood car, misunderstanding may be to blame

A toddler was found dead inside a vehicle parked in a residential neighborhood on Monday.

Lakewood Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein told the Asbury Park Press the 21-month-old was found inside the vehicle around 2 p.m. First-responders failed to revive the child with CPR, Lichtenstein told the newspaper.

Lakewood police spokesman Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith confirmed police were "investigating the death of a young child" and said more details would be released as they become available.

NBC New York cited unnamed police sources who said the child seemed to have been left in the car because of a misunderstanding. A law enforcement source told the TV station that the child's mother took her to daycare, but the toddler didn't want to go in — so she took the child home. But the source told NBC there was then a miscommunication about whethe the child's mother or father would take her inside.

The high temperature in Lakewood on Monday was 72 degrees, according to Townsquare Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Monday the matter was an active investigation but disclosed no additional details.

AAA has warned that the inside of a car is much hotter than the outside temperature.

"A child's body heats up three to five times faster than an adult's body," AAA/Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman Tracy Noble told New Jersey 101.5 previously. "On a 95-degree day, a car can heat up to over 180 degrees. And it only takes temperatures at 104 degrees for internal organs to start to shut down. So even in a matter of moments we can have a catastrophe on our hands."

