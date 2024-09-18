Chick-fil-A could be coming to new locations in Somerset County

Chick-fil-A tries hard.

For years it’s been the number one go-to favorite fast food in New Jersey. The food is great. Finding more friendly and polite workers would be a challenge. Heck, they even have been trained to never say you’re welcome but to say “my pleasure” instead. (True story. Pay attention next time and thank them for something and you’ll see.)

In Somerset County, the only existing Chick-fil-A is in Watchung. Looks like that’s about to change. The chicken giant is attempting a big push into the Somerset County market.

They have designs on a building in Bridgewater that used to be a Ruby Tuesday years ago. It’s in the Town Square Shopping Center on Route 202 and the company appears before the township Planning Board on October 16. They want to bulldoze the building and put up a somewhat smaller one with a two-lane drive-thru.

That’s the same shopping area with Wegman’s, Olive Garden, Verizon, Home Depot, and more. I know the area well and can’t fathom it not working there. The nearest existing Chick-fil-A to Bridgewater at present is the one in Flemington which is 20 minutes away and the next county over.

But it wouldn’t end there for Somerset County. Chick-fil-A is also asking to build a brand new location in Hillsborough where currently there’s an Exxon station on 202 at Triangle Rd. The matter goes before the Hillsborough Zoning Board of Adjustment on Wednesday, September 18.

While Somerset County waits for its Chick-fil-A openings, here’s some trivia.

Did you know the A in Chick-fil-A isn’t just a play on the spelling? It stands for “grade A.”

Only three states have no Chick-fil -A. They are Alaska, Hawaii and Vermont.

Every time a new location opens they do a “First 100” program where they find 100 community heroes and set them up with free food for a year.

Their secret chicken sandwich recipe is locked away in a vault in its Atlanta headquarters.

Like their Chick-fil-A sauce? It’s simply a combination of three other sauces; ranch, barbecue and honey mustard.

