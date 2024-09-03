Chef Mike pulls off another spectacular Labor Day event

It's become a tradition for me and Jodi to make sure that whatever is going on, we stop by Chef Mike's Labor Day event.

Every year, Chef Mike, from Chef Mike's Atlantic Bar and Grill in Seaside Park, throws a BBQ for his staff. It's the one day a year that the restaurant is closed.

This year was another huge success. The star of the show is always the pork and brisket for me.

Pork belly from Chef Doug from Jersey Shore BBQ (Bill Spadea) Pork belly from Chef Doug from Jersey Shore BBQ (Bill Spadea) loading...

Chef Doug from Jersey Shore BBQ hit the mark again. The pork belly, the pulled pork with pickled onions, and the brisket. Wow. What a show.

Brisket from Chef Doug from Jersey Shore BBQ (Bill Spadea) Brisket from Chef Doug from Jersey Shore BBQ (Bill Spadea) loading...

Add in the entertainment from the always fun, reliable, and professional Universal DJs & Photobooths. The raw bar from "Aw Shucks" was incredible topped only by the guy walking around with a weight belt with attached buckets of oysters to serve on demand.

Aw Shucks (Bill Spadea) Aw Shucks (Bill Spadea) loading...

Michael from Coastal Catering provided the bar and everyone enjoyed a perfect day.

Chef Mike is one of the most accomplished chefs in the Garden State. His generosity, friendliness, and skill are top-shelf. Again, this year we got to spend some time enjoying his vast collection of bourbons and tequila which he occasionally shares with his customers at his iconic restaurant.

Chef Mike and Bill Spadea Chef Mike and Bill Spadea loading...

This winter, we'll see you at Chef Mike's!

LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈