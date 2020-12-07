Cheers: 7 New Jersey quarantini cocktails for 2020

A few weeks back, we asked our listeners if they've discovered new things during the quarantine.

There were plenty of callers that wanted to talk about new shows, movies and videos, and YouTube channels they've watched. Other people chimed in with various parlor games they've played with family or friends.

Some people shared a variety of recipes and specialties they've perfected in the last eight months or so.

But the biggest and most enthusiastic response came from people who wanted to share their cocktail recipes, or "quarantinis".

You might want to try one or more of these around the holidays or any time after say...4 o'clock. Some of these may not make it onto the drink menus of most fashionable New Jersey restaurants, but try to have an open mind, or at least an open mouth and a scrambled mind when you're through.

1) RUM AND DIET CHERRY SODA

2) BASIL AND PINEAPPLE IN PINEAPPLE RUM

3) BAI COCONUT AND PINEAPPLE DRINK AND VODKA

4) BODY ARMOUR TROPICAL PUNCH - BODY ARMOUR SPORTS DRINK, MALIBU RUM AND A SPLASH OF VODKA

5) KNUCKLEHEAD PUNCH - LIGHT & DARK RUM, ORANGE, PINEAPPLE & CRANBERRY JUICE, TOP WITH GRENADINE

6) JACK AND COKE FLOAT - JACK DANIELS, COKE AND VANILLA ICE CREAM

7) TEMPER TANTRUM - JAGGERMEISTER AND COLD BREWED COFFEE

Of course, you must be 21 or older to indulge, and you must be out of your mind to try some of these. Oh and of course, please drink responsibly!

