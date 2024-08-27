Check your utility bills: Some NJ residents to receive one-time break

🏠 September bill cycle will feature the credit

Relief on is on the way for New Jersey households.

During the September bill cycle, the Murphy Administration will offer households a one-time bill credit for electric or gas.

Roughly 278,000 ratepayers will benefit from the $175 break, made possible through the state’s Residential Energy Assistance Payment initiative.

“Costly utility bills can stress household budgets and directly impact the bottom line, making it difficult for residents to afford other necessities,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

There’s no enrollment or application process — the utility company determines the ratepayers in need.

Who is eligible?

Households eligible for the 2023-2024 Winter Termination Program (WTP)

Recipients of benefits under the Lifeline Credit Program

Recipients of benefits under LIHEAP

Recipients of Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (“TANF”)

Recipients of Federal Supplemental Security Income (“SSI”)

Recipients of Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (“PAAD”)

Recipients of General Assistance (“GA”) benefits

Recipients of Universal Service Fund

Anyone unable to pay utility bills because certain circumstances (medical expenses, sickness, unemployment and more)

More information on the assistance can be found here.

Questions can also be referred to your gas or electric utility company.

