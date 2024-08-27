New stores pop up at major NJ mall
FREEHOLD — A lot of malls are shutting down operations around the nation, but the same can’t be said about a Monmouth County mall.
The Freehold Raceway Mall shared new additions in the works in July, and now more announcements came out this week.
Cotton On Kids
Cotton On Kids is now open on the upper level, located close to the Cotton On. Adults will be able to keep the young one in their life up-to-date on the latest trends in youth, kids and baby sizes. Neighboring Cotton On has also added more options for one-stop shopping: the Cotton On Body department.
MINISO
The global lifestyle brand will be making its way to the lower level this fall. It’s known for toys, collectables, beauty, home goods and more — pledging a reasonable and chic selection. They collaborate with household brands, like Pixar and Disney.
Poke Island Grill
The dining option “where health joins flavor” joins the Food Court lineup near Subway by the end of this month. The poke bowls offer a balanced diet: vegetables, seafood and other high-quality ingredients. Shoppers can complete the meal with bubble tea and more!
Abercrombie & Fitch
The Level 2 Abercrombie & Fitch is back open after a recent renovation. Some new additions: Abercrombie Kids section and more merchandise. Back-to-school trends, fall staples, clothing basics, jeans and formal wear — all can be found in one place.
A mall map and the full list of stores can be found here.
