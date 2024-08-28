Check your pantries: Recall alert linked to NJ raisin company
August has been a month for recalls: Walmart apple juice and Purdue ready-to-eat chicken nuggets. We’re not out of the woods yet — a New Jersey-based company has joined the growing recall list.
Pine Brook’s Sunco & Frenchie is recalling its 10-ounce Terrafina Golden Raisins because the product may have undeclared sulfites; its label says it’s distributed by Smith Valley Foods.
“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious of life-threatening allergic reaction if they consumer these products,” according to the company announcement on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website.
The recall is for its 10oz plastic square products with a bright orange labeling; the raisins have a “best if used by” date of 08/2025, Lot # GDR240901 and the UPC is 847938001385.
Thankfully, no illnesses have been reported to the Food & Drug Administration.
Buyers are being asked to bring the raisins back to where they were bought for a full refund.
The company will answer consumer questions at 973-478-1011.
Sulfite facts
- can be found in some drinks, medicines and foods
- functions as a preservative
- can trigger asthma, allergy symptoms
- allergist can administer a food challenge to test your reaction
- commonly found in beer, wine, soft drinks, pizza crust, dried fruit, sauce, etc.
